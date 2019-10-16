CCCMS eighth-grade volleyball finished their season this past week. The A-team finished with an overall record of 16-11. They placed 3rd at the NCKL Tournament which was held at Abilene High School this past weekend.
It took three sets to put away Chapman winning, 25-21, 13-25, 15-10. They fell against Marysville in three sets, 25-14, 20-25, 5-15. They rebounded and won in straight sets against Wamego 25-18, 25-22 and against Concordia winning 25-16, 25-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.