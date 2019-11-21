The CCCMS Lady Bengals seventh grade basketball teams swept a pair of games from Abilene Tuesday evening. In the B-game, The Bengals took a close 12-11 win, and in the A-game, Clay Center ran away with a 25-7 victory over the Longhorns.
In the B-game, Abilene jumped out to a big 9-0 lead to start the game before the Bengals got on the board and started chewing into the deficit. Clay Center clawed back to cut the halftime lead down to 3 at 6-9. In the second half, Clay Center came out and outscored the Longhorns 4-2 to close the gap to 10-11. In the fourth quarter, the Bengals outscored Abilene 2-0 to take the one point win. Addy Knitter led the Bengals with a game high six points. Inaya Liddle added four points and Adalyn Pfizenmaier chipped in two for the 12 point total. All 13 of the Lady Bengals contributed to the win with each player coming away with at least one rebound. Inaya Liddle and Emiley Straub led the way with four rebounds each. Adalyn Pfizenmaier and Addy Knitter each pulled away four steals defensively for the Bengals.
