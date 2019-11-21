On Tuesday, Nov. 19 the Clay Center Bengal A-team defeated Abilene 31-9 to improve to 4-4 on the season.
The Bengals got off to an early 7-3 lead in the first quarter and then out scored Abilene 6-3 in the second to go into half with 13-6 lead. Clay Center picked up right were they left off out scoring the Longhorns 8-3 in the third. Clay Center scored 10 points in the fourth while shutting down Abilene and not letting them score to win 31-9.
