The Clay Center Tiger girls basketball team moved on to the Semi Finals Wednesday and would have faced KC Piper after a hard fought 47-42 win over the Eudora Cardinals.

Junior Clara Edwards took charge and scored 25 points with most of them coming in the paint. She also had eight rebounds. Lexi Liby scored 15 points all coming from behind the three-point line. Marcy Hammel scored 4 points followed by Shelby Siebold who had 3 points; Reaghan Henry have five assists and two turnovers.

