The Clay Center Seniors went to Marysville Tuesday night and dropped both ends of the doubleheader. In the first game, a 7 inning affair, Clay Center pitchers combined to allow 12 base on balls or hit by pitch. 4 of the 5 runs were unearned, and Clay Center was unable to muster any offense in the 5-0 loss. Brady Glaves and Jaret Pfizenmaier singled for Clay Center’s only hits.

In the second game, and 5 inning contest, Clay Center managed to limit walks to two, but dropped the contest 5-3. The Seniors managed 4 base hits but lost 5-3. Keegan McDonald, Will Rosenow, Logan McDonald, and Tristan Johnston all singled. The Seniors look forward to the rematch in Clay Center on July 10th.

Tags