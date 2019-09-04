CCCHS Tiger varsity volleyball team kicked off its 2019 campaign with a 25-22, 25-20 sweep over the Southeast of Saline Trojans, and won in straight sets over the Minneapolis Lions 25-20, 25-19, to start the season 2-0. Junior Reaghan Henry and sophomore Hali Bloomdahl led the Tigers' attack against Minneapolis with six kills apiece. Sophomore Jacey Schurle added four kills and juniors Marcy Hammel and Ashlyn Tiers rounded out the defense with two kills each. CCCHS tallied 20 team kills with 10.3 kills per set while hitting .129. Bloomdahl finished the match hitting .267 (2 errors, 15 attacks) to go with eight digs, three assists, one block, and one service ace.
Hammel handed out a match-high 14 assists to go with four digs. The Tigers had a total of 19 assists against the Lions with the last being handed out by senior Jayden Crimmins. Senior libero Lexi Liby started the season on a high note by leading all players with nine digs with no dig errors, as well as one assist. Liby also led all teams with 14 receptions and only one error. Henry added 10 receptions and no errors, Tiers finished with seven receptions. Sophomore Sydney Lane added three and sophomore Shelby Siebold finished with one to round out the team total of 35.
