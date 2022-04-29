The Tiger Golf competed at the Abilene Invitational tournament at the Stagg Hill Golf Course in Manhattan, April 19. Concordia led the 8 team field with 345 followed by Wamego JV and Clay Center. Tiger golfers earned third place with 350 and had two finish in the top ten.
Leading the Tigers with first place was Senior Carson Floersch with 40-37=77. Also medaling was Senior AJ Peerson posting a score of 47-41=88 which was good for ninth place. Other scores for the Tigers were Junior Ty Langvardt, 44-45=89; Sophomore Isaac Pfizenmaier, 52-44=96; Sophomore Jackson Henry, 53-46=99; and Sophomore Camden Lebeuf, 52-47=99.
Coach Dick Ahlberg commented that Carson had a good day and he was satisfied with the team’s overall performance.
“We showed some character on the back nine after a slow start. It was nice to get to play another 18 hole course. We will work to improve our consistency.”
The next action for the the JV team is at Abilene today with a 1 p.m. tee time. Clay Center is also hosting their Invitational tournament this Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Clay Center Country Club.
Tiger golf at Seneca: 4th place team, 9th place individual for Floersch
By Melanie Musselman, Dispatch Staff
Last Thursday, April 21, Tiger golfers traveled to Seneca hosted by Nemaha Valley at the Spring Creek Golf Course. With 14 other schools competing under warm and windy conditions, Tiger golf ended with fourth place as a team and ninth place individual for Senior Carson Floersch.
Wamego topped all teams on the day with 317. Next were the Manhattan Chiefs with 328 and Sabetha with 348. Clay Center golfers posted a 357 for the tournament which resulted in fourth place.
Floersch medaled with 43-39=82 which put him at ninth place. Other scores included Sophomore Jackson Henry, 44-44=88; Junior Ty Langvardt, 44-48=92; Senior AJ Peerson, 50-45=95; and Sophomore Camden Lebeuf, 53-43=96.
Coach Dick Ahlberg said still have too many bad holes.
“We have to learn to minimize the damage when we get out of position.”
He said it was nice to play on a quality 18 hole course that has been the site for a number of state tournaments as well as play against a large field of teams. He commented it was ‘real’ golf with stroke and distance penalties and no stroke limits.
