Former Clay Center Tiger and 2021 CCCHS graduate Tillman Hartner competed in the USA Powerlifting National Collegiate competition, March 27-30 in Lombard, Illinois representing Ottawa University. The Braves produced the most successful national championship in program history with eight top 10 finishes.
Competing in his first national meet, OU Freshman Hartner finished ninth in the men's 100KG Equipped Division. He had a personal best in squat 606 lbs. (275KG) and bench 303 lbs. (137.5KG). In deadlift, Hartner finished with a total of 573 lbs. (260KG). Those marks set a new personal best for Hartner for total weight with 1,482 lbs. (260KG).
Hartner lettered in academics, football and powerlifting at CCCHS. He is majoring in exercise science and is the son of Hoyt and Christie Hartner of Idana. Hartner was originally a member of the OU football team but was recruited by the powerlifting program.
