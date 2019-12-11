Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Overcast. High 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 12, 2019 @ 12:39 pm
Grandparents from across the state -- some as far as Dodge City -- braved the winter weather that arrived that day for Lincoln Elementary’s annual second-grade Grandparents Day on Nov. 22.
The afternoon started with an assembly in the gym. Music teacher Michelle Rooney had the class perform songs from their upcoming holiday concert as well as some songs about grandparents.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
I'm not very happy with the two big dogs right now. I've had to kick both the old dog Chester and the mischeivious boxer Val out of the bedroom at night.
Do you know what my biggest beef with setting the clocks back a hour? It not that I mind setting them back (or even an hour forward in the Spring). It's that the dogs don't know we've changed the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.