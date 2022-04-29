Tiger Tennis competed on April 19 in Abilene in an 8 game pro set. Senior Brock Ferguson and Sophomore Taige Pfizenmaier finished 2nd in #1 Doubles and Senior Brody Rosenow and Sophomore Brooks Craig ended up 3rd in #2 Doubles.
In Singles play, Junior Brody Kramer had three losses on the day to West of Abilene, 3-8; Ian Wooldridge of Chapman, 2-8 and RJ Vopat of Abilene, 3-8. Senior Tanner Pfizenmaier went 1-2 for the day. In the first match, Pfizenmaier defeated Kyle Holbrook of Ellsworth, 8-3. Pfizenmaier lost the next two, Tyler Cosio of Chapman, 4-8 and Kolten Coup of Abilene, 0-8.
In #1 Doubles, Ferguson/Pfizenmaier went 2-1 for the day. They defeated E. Hamilton/D. Ferris of Chapman, 8-0 and E. Prater/I. Barbieri of Abilene, 8-4. The next match ended in a loss to B. Anderson/C. Bourbon of Elsworth, 0-8.
For #2 Doubles, Rosenow/Craig were also 2-1 in the tournament. They were victorious against A. Rowley/DJ Won of Chapman, 8-0 and R. Bhakta/T. Conley of Ellsworth, 8-2. In the final match of the day for Rosenow/Craig, they lost to N. Holms/J. Parks of Abilene, 8-2.
The next action for Tiger Tennis will be today at 3 p.m. for the JV at Salina Central.
