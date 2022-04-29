The Tiger Track teams from CCCHS traveled to Abilene last Friday, April 22 for the Abilene Invitational. The Tiger track team finished ninth out of 10 teams competing with 21 points. Just one point separated first, Southeast of Saline at 102 points and Hays’ 101 points. The Tigers had one individual gold medal finish in Pole vault.
100 m: 15. Tristan Kramer, 11.87; 20. Ethan Mesalles, 12.08; 22. Levi Musselman, 12.38.
200 m: 16. Kramer, 25.64; 22. Le. Musselman, 26.73; 25. Jonathan Meyer, 27.16.
400 m: 6. Lane Musselman, 54.03; 23. Alek Tipsword, 59.21; 24. Meyer, 59.73.
800 m: 20. Brycen Peterson, 2:43.69.
1600 m: 7. Grant Smith, 4:46.72.
4x100 m. Relay: 4. Tristan Kramer, Simon Lee, Musselman, Mesalles, 45.72
4x100 m. Throwers Relay: 4. Paxton Ryals, Ryan Benfer, Luke Young, Brayon Berry, 51.89.
4x400 Relay: 6. Musselman, Lee, Smith, Kramer, 3:42.80
Pole Vault: 1. Lee, 13’3.
Long Jump: 17. Peterson, 15’11.
Shot Put: 9. Berry, 39’2; 11. Benfer, 38’8.
Discus: 6. Young, 119’5; 11. Ryals, 110’7; 15. Benfer, 104’8.
****
The Lady Tigers finished with 61 points and a 6th place finish among the 12 teams participating. Hays and McPherson placed first and second, respectively. For the Lady Tigers, individual gold was won in Javelin and silver in the 400 m. and the 1600 m.
100 m: 6. Alissa Cowing, 13.52.
100 m. hurdles: 9. Bentley Clayton, 17.75; 13. Megan Wright, 18.95; 14. Courtney Peterson, 19.04.
200 m: 10. Sydney Lane, 29.56; 14. Cowing, 30.60; 21. Sarabeth Martin, 32.56.
300 m. hurdles: 7. Clayton, 52.80.
400 m: 2. Tovah Catlin, 1:02.43; 14. Martin, 1:13.64.
800 m: 10. Annie Larson, 2:48.48; 13. Kara Floersch, 2:51.05.
1600 m: 2, Lauren Smith, 5:39.04.
4x100 m. Relay: 4. Catlin, Wright, Lane, Ayla Johnson, 52.84.
4x400 Relay: 6. Catlin, Wright, Johnson, Smith, 4:22.15.
4x800 Relay: 4. Larson, Smith, Floersch, Lainie Sleichter, 11:21.30.
Pole Vault: 3. Floersch, 8’ 0; 6. Lane, 8’ 0.
Long Jump: 8. Cowing, 15’ 6.25.
Triple Jump: 4. Lane, 32’7.25; 13. Martin, 28’8.25.
Shot Put: 4. Johnson, 33’11.25; 17. Jordyn Schnell, 28’5.75.
Discus: 8. Schnell, 92’1.
Javelin: 1. Hailee Bent, 114’0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.