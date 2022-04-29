Game 1: Clay Center 0
Abilene 1
Freshman Pitcher Cole Pladson threw a complete game for Clay Center. Pladson threw really well but we could not come up with the big hit at the right time. Their pitcher threw a great game also. It was a very clean game.
Game 2
Clay Center 7
Abilene 4
Senior Pitcher Tristan Johnston picked up the win for Clay Center throwing a complete game. He only surrendered 1 earned run. Coach Andrew Bent said their defense played well behind Johnston and he did his job filling up the strike zone.
“We had to battle through some mistakes but good teams find a way to do that and we did. We had guys getting on base and we got some key hits in this game.”
Freshman Colten Tadtman had two hits and has been improving at the plate, according to Coach Bent.
“I told him that he will get his chance so he took advantage of it. Overall our pitching was very good. We are starting to come together as a team,” said Bent.
Lady Tiger Softball swept Abilene, April 19
25-0, 11-1
JV softball swept Abilene 13-8, 9-0
