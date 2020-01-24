On Feb. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., CCCHS will host the traditional parent teacher conferences at the school with most of the teachers being in their classrooms. During this time, students needing assistance in completing scholarship applications can come to the commons area. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Logan Hays will be available to help students and parents with college financial aid questions.
In coordination with the Clay Center Business Association’s Third Thursday’s downtown activities, CCCHS will display projects and innovations on Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Teachers will be available for parent-teacher conferences as well as visiting with community members.
More than a month has passed since the Clay Center City Council passed a controversial re-zoning decision that allows Leiszler Oil to build a gas station at the corner of US-24 and K-15, a decision that a majority of Clay Center residents did not support.
