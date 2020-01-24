On Feb. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., CCCHS will host the traditional parent teacher conferences at the school with most of the teachers being in their classrooms.  During this time, students needing assistance in completing scholarship applications can come to the commons area. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Logan Hays will be available to help students and parents with college financial aid questions.  

In coordination with the  Clay Center Business Association’s Third Thursday’s downtown activities, CCCHS will display projects and innovations on Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Teachers will be available for parent-teacher conferences as well as visiting with community members.  

