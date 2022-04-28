On March 22 at approximately 11:29 PM, the Clay County Sheriff's Department arrived at block 2000 on HWY 24 and Utha Rd, at the scene of an accident. Paula Prettyman from Topeka Kansas driving a 2008 Gray Hyundai Sante Fe stated she was driving East bound when a deer came out of the ditch. Prettyman was about to remove the car from the scene.
On March 19 at approximately 8:28 PM, the Clay County Sheriff's Department arrived to the 2200 block of HWY 82 and Valleyview Rd. Thomas Hodgson from Chapman driving a 2016 White Ford Fiesta stated he was driving East bound when a deer came out of the ditch. Hodgson was able to remove his car from the scene.
On March 22 at approximately 10:21 AM, the Clay County Sheriff's Department arrived at the 2000 block of HWY 82 and N Birch Street. Joshua Thurlow from Wakefield driving a white 2012 Ford F25 stated he was driving West bound on Ko82, had an enclosed cargo trailer flip over4 on its side by high winds, .06 miles from Birch Street in Wakefield. Perfection Auto Body removed the vehicle from the scene.
On March 26 at approximately 7:29 AM, the Clay County Sheriff's Department arrived at the 500 block of 9th Road, .30 miles east of Elk Road. Jamie Fengel of Clay Center, driving a Gray 2005 Volkswagen Jetta was driving East bound on 9th Rd when struck a deer. Fengel was able to remove the vehicle from the scene.
On March 31 at approximately 3:35 PM, the Clay County Sheriff's Department arrived at 9th Street East of Webster Street in the Parking lot of the Clay Center Community High School. Ty Langvardt from Clay Center, driving a White 1995 Chevy C15 and William Smith from Clay Center, driving a Green 2001 Ford F15, were both backing up and backed into each other. Smith and Lagvardt were able to remove their vehicles from the scene.
On March 31 at approximately 7:30 AM, the Clay County Sheriff's Department arrived to the 1600 block of K015 HWY .4000 North from 16th road. Curtis Swenson from Clay Center, driving a Red 2004 Chevy Silverado was traveling North bound on HWY K015 .40 miles North of 16th Road, lost traction and slid across the center line and struck the concrete railing on the South River Bridge. Swenson was able to remove his vehicle from the scene.
On March 31 at approximately 7:40 AM, the Clay County Sheriff's Department arrived at 1100 block of U025 HWY .4500 E of Kiowa Road. Alicia Waite from Miltonvale driving a Brown 1994 Chevy Silverado was traveling West bound on HWY 024, lost traction and slid onto the bridge rail of West River Bridge. Waite as able to remove the vehicle from the scene.
On April 02 at approximately 5:10 PM, the Clay County Sheriff's Department arrived at the 1150 block of Redwood Road, .50000 South of 12th Road. Zachariah Segress from Wichita, Kansas driving a Red 2008 Ford F15 with 2 passengers, was traveling East bound on an unnamed gravel road about 2,359 feet East of the 1150 block of Redwood, when the vehicle took a curve to go northbound too fast, and the passenger side of the truck went to the ditch and struck an embankment, and rolled onto its top. Clay County Medic 5 arrived at approximately 5:15 PM, checked over the 3 people, and provided services for them. All 3 declined being transported to the hospital to be evaluated. Zachariah was issued a court date after being sited for reckless driving. Perfection Auto Body removed the vehicle from the scene.
On April 5 at approximately 7:13 AM, the Clay County Sheriff's Department arrived to the 900 block of K009 HW .2500 miles of Heritage Road. William Durham from Meeker Oklahoma, driving a Black 2018 CHevy C25 was traveling West bound and struck a deer. Perfection Auto Body removed the vehicle from the scene.
On April 6 at approximately 8:51 PM, the Clay County Sheriff's Department arrived at the 2100 block of Broughton Road. Rebecca Murphy from Clay Center, driving a Red 2014 GMC Acadia LL was driving West bound and about 1/2 mile East of Utah road, a deer came out of the North ditch, causing damage to the front passenger side corner of the vehicle. Murphy was able to remove the vehicle from the scene.
On April 14 at approximately 7:18 PM, the Clay Center Police Department arrived to the 700 block of Franklin street. Keegan Cook of Clay Center, driving a Gold 2004 Doge Stratus with a passenger, was traveling on Franklin Street, striking a trash can causing damage to the vehicle. The vehicle is owned by Bruce Laffery of Clay Center. Cook was able to remove the vehicle from the scene.
A Hit and Run was reported on April 14. At At approximately Noon A vehichle struck a sign on Lafayette Street doing damage. At 7:18 PM, The Clay Center Police Department arrived at the 700 Block of Lafayette Street. Emma Laffery of Clay Center, driving a Gold 2004 Dodge Stratus, owned by Bruce Laffery of Clay Center, struck a sign located along the South curb in the 700 block of Lafayette street causing damage to the sign post.
A Hit and Run was reported on April 14. At approximately Noon, a vehicle was backing on Lafayette Ave. striking legally parked vehicle, causing damage. Emma Laffery of Clay Center, driving a Gold 2004 Dodge Stratus, owned by Bruce Laffery of Clay Center, struck a legally parked White 2013 Chevy C25. The vehicle is owned by Kenneth Beach of Clay Center.
On April 22 at approximately 3:32, the Clay Center Police Department arrived at the 600 block of Prospect street for an accident. A White 2004 Chevy Silverado, driven by Mason Mellies of Morganville was traveling South bound on 7th Street when Maribeth Chavey of Clay Center, driving a White 2020 Nissan Rogue failed to yield to the right of way and collided with Mellies. M&D removed Mellies Vehicle from the scene and Perfection Auto Body removed Chavey's vehicle.
