The following is taken from reports from The Clay County Law Enforcement Center:
News at a glance
Most*Popular
Articles
- Lost Ring: Woman finds lost wedding band in landfill
- New Jersey reports 1st death in case of the coronavirus
- Arkansas man to be sentenced 3rd time for 1991 murder
- One dead, two injured when vehicle hits group of bicyclists
- Illuminati group gets to the root of coronavirus
- Police: Man impersonated police officer, pulled over car
- Suspect arrested in shooting death of restaurant co-owner
- Delaware police: Officers shoot man who rammed patrol car
- Louisiana man gets weekends in jail in friend's shooting
- Woman found guilty of killing friend
Images
Videos
Bills in the Kansas Legislature are proposing a novel idea -- getting rid of a practice that forces the working class to violate the law when they can’t afford to pay a speeding ticket.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
It doesn’t matter where I am -- on the couch, in the recliner, in the rolling chair at my home office, or in the passenger’s seat while my son is driving -- the wily Shih Tzu Leonard always ha…
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
The Great Depression began with the Stock Market Crash in October 1929, six months after this writer entered the family. Sister Gladys wrote that as a baby, she did much of my care because she loved doing it. If I cried at night, she was the one who held me in a rocking chair and in later …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.