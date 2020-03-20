In Clay County District Court yesterday, three people pleaded to drug charges as part of plea agreements, including possession of hydrocodone, possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
District Judge John Bosch found Craig Lund guilty of possession of hydrocodone, Brett Finkbiner guilty of possession of methamphetamine, and Sarah Miller guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after each of them pleaded no contest yesterday. In exchange for the pleas, the court dismissed other counts and County Attorney Rick James agreed to recommend immediate probation if the defendant’s criminal history makes him eligible for probation and if Miller is eligible for border box probation.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.