In Clay County District Court yesterday, three people pleaded to drug charges as part of plea agreements, including possession of hydrocodone, possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

District Judge John Bosch found Craig Lund guilty of possession of hydrocodone, Brett Finkbiner guilty of possession of methamphetamine, and Sarah Miller guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after each of them pleaded no contest yesterday. In exchange for the pleas, the court dismissed other counts and County Attorney Rick James agreed to recommend immediate probation if the defendant’s criminal history makes him eligible for probation and if Miller is eligible for border box probation.

