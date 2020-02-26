A case filed in 2017 involving drugs and a weapon finally reached a resolution yesterday with District Judge John Bosch ordering that a special rule apply, saying that prison was “appropriate” in this case and “the court believes it be the just thing.”
Bosch sentenced Travis Davis to 17 months in prison for felony possession or control of methamphetamine while in possession or control of a firearm, which is a presumptive prison charge with the special rule. The rule calls for prison in a drug case when a firearm is involved with the crime.
Now in their second year of re-design, USD-379 schools are now making changes to prototypes that have been tried out and are “pivoting” on those successes. They’ll soon launch those prototypes and pivots as permanent changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.