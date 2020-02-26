A case filed in 2017 involving drugs and a weapon finally reached a resolution yesterday with District Judge John Bosch ordering that a special rule apply, saying that prison was “appropriate” in this case and “the court believes it be the just thing.”

Bosch sentenced Travis Davis to 17 months in prison for felony possession or control of methamphetamine while in possession or control of a firearm, which is a presumptive prison charge with the special rule. The rule calls for prison in a drug case when a firearm is involved with the crime.

