On Sunday, January 12, at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers investigated a two vehicle accident at East 5th & Olive involving vehicles driven by Mary Collette Omaha, Neb., and Dana Moeskau, Concordia.
On Saturday, January 11, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers investigated a two vehicle accident in the 100 block of East 19th involving vehicles driven by Kyler Kindel and Jason Gilkeson, both of Concordia.
On Saturday, January 11, at approximately 8:20 a.m., officers investigated a two vehicle accident at East 11th & Lincoln involving vehicles driven by Sherry Day, Belleville and Juan Nava-Romero, Concordia.
On Friday, January 10, at approximately 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of West 8th. After investigation officers arrested Roger Meis, 57, of Concordia for Domestic Battery. Meis was transported to Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.
On Friday, January 10, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers investigated a one vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Lincoln involving a vehicle driven by Casey Benyshek, Belleville, and property owned by the City of Concordia.
On Friday, January 10, at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers investigated a three vehicle accident in the 200 block of East 6th involving vehicles driven by Leonel Gonzales, San Juan, Texas, Lisa McFadden. Clifton, and Jessica Collins, Concordia.
On Friday, January 10, at approximately 10:05 a.m., officers investigated a theft in the 800 block of Russ.
On Thursday, January 9, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of West 8th. Officers arrested John Chambers, 42, of Concordia. for Resisting Arrest, Battery on Law Enforcement Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. Chambers was transported to the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.
On Wednesday, January 8, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers investigated a two vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Cedar involving vehicles driven by Keghun Avery, Jamestown, and Madison Vanous, Concordia.
On Wednesday, January 8, at approximately 3:00 p.m. Officers investigated an accident at E 9th & Lincoln involving a car driven by Robert Perez, Minneapolis, and a bicycle ridden by Christopher Springfield, Concordia.
On Wednesday, January 8, at approximately 6:50 a.m., officers investigated report of theft in the 1900 block of Lincoln.
On Monday, January 6, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of West 7th. Officers arrested Wysdom Zerba, 26, of Concordia for Domestic Battery and Derrick Pascal Jr., 35, of Concordia for Criminal Damage to Property. Both were transported to the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.
On Saturday, January 4, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Desiree Stolzenburg, 21, of Salina in the 100 block of East College Drive on a Cloud County warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Saline county warrant for Bond Violation. Stolzenburg was transported to the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.
On Saturday, January 4, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers investigated a two vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Lincoln involving vehicles driven by Troy Parks, Goddard, and Tanya Paul, Concordia.
On Saturday, January 4, at approximately 5:50 p.m. ,officers arrested Joseph Staub, 35, of Concordia in the 300 block of West 6th on charges of Possession Stimulant, Possession Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia Staub was transported to the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.
On Saturday, January 4, at approximately 12:05 p.m., officers investigated a two vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Lincoln involving vehicles driven by Kyele Mendenhall, Buhler, KS and Thomas Lamb, Concordia.
On Friday, January 3, at approximately 11:45 a.m., fficers investigated a two vehicle accident in the 100 block of East 6th involving vehicles driven by Mark Olson, Hoxie, and Susan Anderson, Hebron, Neb.
On Friday, January 3, at 10:30 a.m., officers received a report of theft of services in the 300 block of East 2nd. After investigation Jason Carter, 42, of Concordia was charged with Theft of Services.
On Friday, January 3, at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers executed a search warrant in the 500 block of East 16th. Jessica Ludacka, 28, of Concordia was charged with Possession Methamphetamine, Possession Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering a Child, and Unlawful Prescription Drug. Ludacka was transported to the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.
On Thursday, January 2, at approximately 10:58 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Bibbey, 31, of Concordia in the 800 block of Washington on a Cloud County warrant for Aggravated Endangering a Child. Bibbey was also charged with Possession of Marijuana. Bibbey was transported to the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.
On Wednesday, January 1, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers investigated a theft in the 1300 block of Olive.
On Wednesday, January 1, at approximately 2:25 p.m., officers investigated a two vehicle hit and run accident occurring on Dec. 13, in the 100 block of East College Drive involving an unknown vehicle and a vehicle owned by Hi Pro Inc., Twenty Nine Palms, Calif.
On Wednesday, January 1, at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers investigated a theft in the 900 block of East 7th.
On Tuesday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:05 p.m., officers on a routine traffic stop in the 300 block of East 12th cited Kathaleen Torres, 39, of Concordia for Driving While Suspended, No Proof of Insurance, and Expired Registration.
On Monday, Dec. 30, at 11:15 p.m., officers investigated a one vehicle accident in the 100 block of East College Drive involving a vehicle driven by Tiffany Hansen (Belleville) and proprety owned by Walmart.
On Sunday, Dec. 29, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers investigated a two vehicle accident in the 2200 block of Campus Drive involving vehicles driven by Trista Blocker, Greenleaf, and a vehicle owned by Macey Fillerman, Concordia,.
On Saturday, Dec. 28, at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers investigated a one vehicle accident in the 800 block of West 9th involving a vehicle owned by Jeffrey McCall (Concordia) and property owned by Prairie Land Electric, Concordia.
On Friday, Dec. 27, at approximately 7:55 p.m., officers investigated a one vehicle accident in the 100 block of East College Drive involving a vehicle driven by Lisa Otott, Concordia, and property owned by Walmart.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers investigated a two vehicle accident in the 400 block of West 11th involving vehicles driven by Emma Losh and Janelle Donovan, both of Concordia.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers charged a 17 year of age Juvenile in the 400 block of West 10th with Minor in Possession of Tobacco. The Juvenile was cited and released.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, at approximately 2:50 p.m., officers investigated a two vehicle accident at W 7th & Washington involving vehicles driven by Latisha Day and Ronald Lagasse (both of Concordia).
On Thursday, Dec. 19, at approximately 1:25 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of East 5th. Investigation resulted in the arrest of Heather Meadors, 44, of Concordia for Criminal Damage to Property and Jadrianna Williams, 20, of Concordia for Domestic Battery and Criminal Use of a Financial Card. Meadors and Williams were transported to the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.
On Thursday, December 19, 2019 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Officers investigated criminal damage to property in the 300 block of West 11th.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers investigated a two vehicle accident in the 700 block of Broadway involving a vehicle driven by unknown person and a vehicle driven by Julie Noyes, Concordia.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, at approximately 2:55 p.m., officers executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East 6th which resulted in the arrest of Christopher Young, 37, of Concordia on charges of Possession Methamphetamine, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, and Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance. Young was transported to the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, at approximately 8:20 a.m., officers investigated a report of theft in the 700 block of East 7th.
On Monday, Dec. 16, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers investigated a one vehicle accident in the 600 block of West 13th involving a vehicle driven by Rachel Kueker (Concordia) and property owned by the City of Concordia.
On Monday, Dec. 16, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers arrested Dion O’Connor, 32, of Concordia in the 800 block of Washington on a Cloud County District Court warrant for Fail to Comply. O’Connor was transported to the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers investigated a one vehicle accident in the 900 block of East 6th involving a vehicle driven by Victoria Cardenas (Concordia) and property owned by the City of Concordia.
