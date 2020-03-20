Four people were placed on immediate probation for drug charges and ordered to complete treatment as a condition of probation in Clay County District Court.
Those sentenced included Catherine Sanders, who was sentenced an underlying sentence of 11 months in prison with credit for three days served in jail for possession of Xanax; Ronald Foster Jr., to 18 months in prison for possession of hydrocodone, Matthew Wisell to 15 months in prison with credit for seven days served for possession of methamphetamine; and Timothy “T.J.” Hedman Jr. to 14 months in prison for felony possession of marijuana and 30 days in county jail for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, to run concurrently
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.