Four people were placed on immediate probation for drug charges and ordered to complete treatment as a condition of probation in Clay County District Court.

Those sentenced included Catherine Sanders, who was sentenced an underlying sentence of 11 months in prison with credit for three days served in jail for possession of Xanax; Ronald Foster Jr., to 18 months in prison for possession of hydrocodone, Matthew Wisell to 15 months in prison with credit for seven days served for possession of methamphetamine; and Timothy “T.J.” Hedman Jr. to 14 months in prison for felony possession of marijuana and 30 days in county jail for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, to run concurrently

