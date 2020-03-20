In Clay County District Court yesterday, District Judge John Bosch found two people had violated probation and extended their probation after imposing sanctions on them.

Bosch found Robert Sims had violated probation after Sims admitted to all violations. Sims, who did not report since he was sentenced in May 2018 in a possession of cocaine case, told the court that it was not his intention to report, as he left the state after two relatives died in a car accident, got stuck there “floating around,” without any means to support himself.

