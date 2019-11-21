Read more at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_7e6e7242-258c-5e1d-a5a5-f104dab88e5e.html

At 11:32 a.m. on Nov. 16, a southbound black 2005 Pontiac driven by Dallas Hagenmaier, Clay Center, ran into a curb and knocked over a posted signed belonging to the City of City while traveling over the posted speed limit in a hit and run accident at Fourth and McBrathney. Hagenmaier’s vehicle was towed due to investigation and he was cited by Clay Center Police.

