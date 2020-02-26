A woman caught with methamphetamine while in jail pleaded to a felony as part of a deal that will send her to prison on a reduced sentence.
Ranae Banks pleaded no contest to felony trafficking contraband into a correction facility in Clay County District Court yesterday. Normally the charge would send her to prison for 40 months, but as part of the plea deal, County Attorney Rick James agreed to recommend half that. The court dismissed a second count of possession of methamphetamine as part of the plea.
