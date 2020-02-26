A woman who admitted to heavy use of drugs is being sent to prison in hopes that will save her life.
In hearing a motion to revoke probation for Jennifer James, District Judge John Bosch decided the prosecutor and defense attorney’s recommendations for 60 or 30 days in jail until she gets another shot at treatment weren’t enough. He ordered that she serve her underlying sentence of 11 months in prison.
Now in their second year of re-design, USD-379 schools are now making changes to prototypes that have been tried out and are “pivoting” on those successes. They’ll soon launch those prototypes and pivots as permanent changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.