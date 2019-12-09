Local law enforcement officers arrested two people over the weekend.
A Clay County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Christopher Ryan Strickland, 37, on Saturday, Dec. 7, for driving while canceled suspended or revoked, driving without a valid license, driving without liability insurance and speeding. Strickland bonded Saturday on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
