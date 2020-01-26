On Wednesday, January 22, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers did a routine traffic stop in the 1500 block of Lincoln citing Jeremy James, 32, of Concordia for Driving While Suspended, Expired Tag, and No Insurance.
On Wednesday, January 22, at approximately 3:35 p.m., officers investigated a two vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Lincoln involving vehicles driven by Keeton Snavely and K’Lynn Barr, both of Concordia.
More than a month has passed since the Clay Center City Council passed a controversial re-zoning decision that allows Leiszler Oil to build a gas station at the corner of US-24 and K-15, a decision that a majority of Clay Center residents did not support.
