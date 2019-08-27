Read more at http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_4b7e6a9c-d9df-59ee-9b32-3e56c83bafef.html

Sometime between 3:20 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 22, more than $600 worth of fishing gear was stolen from Stacie Chillson at her residence in the 1700 block of Berglund Drive, Clay Center Police reported.

