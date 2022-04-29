In April 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled on a law that outlawed dismemberment abortion in Kansas and declared the law to be "unconstitutional." The court declared that there was a right to abortion in the Kansas constitution that was written in 1859. As a result, since that ruling, all laws putting constraints on abortion are presumed to be unconstitutional. Kansas is now as liberal as New York and California when it comes to abortion and is now a destination state for abortion and some groups hope to eventually see over 100,000 abortions in Kansas each year.
It really matters to return to Kansans the right to have a voice about abortion through our elected officials. The "Value Them Both" constitutional amendment was passed through our Kansas legislative bodies in January 2021 and it will be on the ballot August 2 this year.
Voting "Yes" for the "Value Them Both" amendment would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion. It would reserve to the people of Kansas, through our elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion.
Voting "No" on the "Value Them Both" amendment would make no changes to the constitution of the state of Kansas, and could restrict the people, through their elected state legislators, from regulating abortion by leaving in place the recently recognized right to abortion. Your vote really "DOES MATTER."
Clay County for Life invites the community to come to the Baptist Church in Clay Center, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. for a light supper and hear Pastor David Beauchamp of Kansas Family Voice give a presentation on the importance of voting "Yes" on this amendment. Please RSVP for the supper by calling myself, Venita Rosenow, 785-630-0528 or Kathy Martin, 785-463-5463.
Sincerely,
Venita Rosenow
Clay Center, KS
