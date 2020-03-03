Forget the groundhog -- a surer sign that Spring is almost here is the annual preparations for serve weather -- from last week’s storm spotter training to tomorrow’s testing of the tornado sirens at 10 a.m. for the statewide tornado drill.
This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week -- a good time to confirm you’re actually ready for severe weather.
Every year we see far too many weather-related deaths. This time of year, we feel it necessary to remind our readers “Don’t be stupid!” when it comes to severe weather.
Here are some other tips we hear over and over when it comes to severe weather.
KNOW YOUR SAFE SPACE: If you don’t have a basement, then go you our most interior room without a window -- a closet or a bathroom. If you live in a trailer, evacuate and have arrangement set up ahead for a safer space -- such as a neighbor’s house.
PUT TOGETHER A KIT: Obviously flashlights, nonperishable food and water should be in that kit. Other good things to have set aside include helmets to protect you head from flying debris, a weather radio or other way to received weather information without power, a change of clothes and comfort items (blankets to keep warm, toys for kids).
GO INSIDE: When you see lightning or hear thunder, it’s time to go indoors -- not when you see the tornado on your doorstep. If it’s a mild storm whether the biggest threat is the lightning, you’ll be safe in your car, as long as you have the windows rolled up.
YOUR CAR ISN’T ALL THAT SAFE IN A TORNADO, but it’s still safer than taking refuge under an overpass or getting out into the storm. Drive away from the tornado if you can -- there’s a good chance your vehicle will outrun it. Be sure to buckle up, because you don’t want to be rattling around if you’re vehicle gets tossed around like a tin can.
DON’T DRIVE THROUGH RUNNING WATER: It only takes six inches of running water to knock a person off their feet and two feet of running water to sweep away a vehicle. Four-wheel drive inside going to do you any good in that scenario.
LEAVE STORM SPOTTING TO THE PROS: No one’s life is worth getting a cool video of a tornado up close. Unless you know what to look for and the safest place to be in relation to a storm, it’s best to let people who do it regularly to worry about keeping an eye on the storm.
DON’T RUN AROUND NAKED: OK, we’re just seeing if you’re still paying attention with this one. But seriously, be dressed if you’re expecting severe whether in case you need to evacuate. Non one wants to be rescued or dug out of their basement in their underwear. And for God’s sake if you have to go out while it’s hailing, don’t go out without at least a shirt on. It will hurt.
If you’ve lived in Kansas for more than a day, you probably already know the do’s and don’t’s of severe weather.
The best advice is just to pay attention. It could save your life.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
