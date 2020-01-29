On Thursday, the Clay County Economic Development Group will celebrate businesses accomplishments for 2019 and recognize leaders within the community with entrepreneurial awards. The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce will also recognize accomplishments of its members for the year at the annual meeting on Feb. 6.
With the calendar rolling over to 2020, it’s time to look back on not just the economic accomplishments of the year, but also those changes we’ve seen in the last decade -- and let us tell you, it’s been one heck of a decade.
The decade began by coming out of the worst recession in recent memory. Despite living through several natural disasters in the last ten years including two major floods, a devastating drought and a couple of mild ice storms, Clay County has prospered. We have farmers to thank for that -- for they have flourished in spite of these challenges. We know that because ag land values -- which are based on production -- increased significantly and consistently throughout the decade; and they continue to do so despite the downturn in commodity prices.
Just about every major business in the private sector here has changed hands, including both car dealerships and Hutchinson-Mayrath. The local co-op has changed hands twice. Other businesses that have not changed hands have seen new people within their ranks take charge that have brought them into the modern era -- including Union State Bank, Twin Valley Telephone and Ray’s Apple Market, just to name a few.
Just about every major employer has expanded in some way. Hutchinson-Mayrath and GT Mfg. are building more products now than they did at the start of the decade. They, the co-op and Girton Propane have expanded to markets outside of Clay County and built more buildings here as a result. Clay County Medical Center not only built a major expansion to modernize the hospital, they also purchased Clay Center Family Physicians and built satellite clinics in Riley and Clyde.
In the downtown, merchants have re-invented themselves by establishing the Clay Center Business Association to better promote themselves and are pushing that goal with other downtown revitalization efforts. Some of the new businesses to open in the downtown -- like Miss Marie’s, 15-24 Brew House and The Rex Theatre -- started out as risky ventures but have turned into wildly successful businesses.
Professionals in the community -- from insurance and real estate agents to lawyers and accountants, have rejuvenated themselves by replacing retiring members with bright-eyed bushy-tailed go-getters and relocated to bigger, newly renovated offices. Business like Bud’s Tire, The Green Team and The Dispatch, joined a small chain to stay competitive, which has expanded what they can do.
Some businesses have made controversial decisions like moving their headquarters or a CEO to bigger cities, but that too has been good, because it has allowed them to expand and pursue other markets and still maintain a presence here. That these decisions have been based on a need to stay competitive, not on a desire to leave the community.
Of course, it hasn’t all been good. We’ve seen a few a businesses close their doors that will forever leave a hole in this community -- including Orr’s Furniture City, The Clay Gourmet, Bergstrom’s Greenhouse, The Blue Herron, Long’s Farm & Ranch Supply, Carver’s Countryside Market, Danny’s; Newell’s Antiques, Total Addiction; and we are sure there are others we’re missing.
But the silver lining is that those voids have been filled by new start-up business like the Feed Store, retail stores moving in like Tractor Supply and Clay County Lumber and savvy existing businesses adding to their product line like Wall’s True Value.
In the last decade, Clay Center started to turn around the trend that all small towns were seeing with people and businesses leaving to find greener pastures in bigger cities. We became a city that people want to relocate to. We have a feeling that we’re just getting started. We are excited to what’s in store for the next decade.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
