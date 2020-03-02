The similarity between the name of Corona beer to the deadly coronavirus is causing some confusion, with some people wondering if the virus is caused by the beer.
We’ll save you some time. It isn’t.
Two surveys released this week show that the Corona’s brand is suffering from negative buzz, according to a CNN report.
5W Public Relations said that 38 percent of Americans wouldn’t buy Corona “under any circumstances” because of the outbreak, and another 14 percent said they wouldn’t order a Corona in public. The survey encompasses polling from 737 beer drinkers in the United States.
In another survey conducted by YouGov, the firm found consumers’ intent to purchase Corona fell to its lowest level in two years. The survey also showed that Corona’s buzz score, a metric that measures favorability, has dropped significantly since the beginning of the year.
A spokesperson of the company that make Corona said the surveys do not reflect the company’s business performance, calling the “misinformation” about the virus’ impact on Corona’s business “extremely unfortunate.”
Online searches for “corona beer virus” spiked in early February, but have since declined, indicating that some people are getting the message.
But you’re not smart enough to figure out the beer has no connection to the virus, perhaps you shouldn’t be drinking it anyway. Do the world a favor and save what little brain cells you have left.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
