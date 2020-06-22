Yesterday was Father’s Day when we recognize and honor fathers in our world. When I was born, my dad was six months from being 50 years of age in October 1929 when the markets crashed and the “Great Depression” was here.
As a young child, Dad did not have time for game playing and little girl activities as he worked from dawn until dark during crop planting, growing, and harvest seasons. I would see him at noon and afternoons when we would take lunches to the field during harvest.
