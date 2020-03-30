As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some time to be a family.
In my “Winter Sunday Drive” column I mentioned how children today are scheduled tightly with school activities, sports and special lessons. I wondered if they ever get to eat a meal as a family and talk or get time to lay on their bed reading a favorite book or just stand outside and watch the clouds. If parents happen to need to be home from their jobs, cherish your time together and make “Windmill Memories” turning off the TV except for necessary News you need to hear and get out some of the forgotten family games, a jig saw puzzle, study with your children, sing together, pray together, entertain yourselves and make memories.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
