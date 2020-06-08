Jane Gingles

Because of Mother’s huge garden and the orchard of fruit trees on our farm, it was not necessary to make frequent trips for shopping.  When it was necessary to buy some items, the two towns most often visited were Belleville, or Fairbury, Neb.  This child dreaded the words “we need to go to town today” becaus IONA JOHNSON e any trip to those towns brought miserable ‘car sickness’ for me.

 My ride was always in the back seat on the driver’s side and the folks would open the window to let fresh air be available only to discover after several years that the so called ‘fresh air’ was actually bringing the engine fumes directly to the car sick child!  Once they learned to sit me in the front seat, trips were more pleasant.

