The farm home in which my first eight years were lived was surrounded by many trees and buildings. Crops were planted close to the yard to have full harvests. My Dad was a crop farmer and did not raise cattle or hogs other than what was necessary to provide milk and meat for food.
Dad usually had a corn field directly South of the yard where I enjoyed playing especially when the corn stalks were tall with large ears of corn growing. I would pretend to braid or make curls of the silk on the corn ears and I suppose I ruined the growth of those ears by tampering with nature! I doubt if I ruined enough ears to affect the corn harvest.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.