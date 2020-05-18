During the Great Depression that started with the Market Crash in October 1929, it was the responsibility of each person in a family to share the workload especially farm families surviving the dirty thirties.
Most farming was done with a team of horses pulling a plow which the farmer walked behind and guided through the Kansas dirt, a harrow to be pulled over the fields to make them workable, a drill for planting and a cultivator. Maybe there were more but I do not recall as this is written. Work was done from the earliest gleam of light at daybreak until it was too dark to see any more. There were no lights on any equipment. The horses had to be allowed to stop at the stock tank regularly for water with a little rest time. Farm equipment was primitive at best and on our farm, I do not recall seeing anything that was new and many of the machines used by my dad were quite old. Dad and Leonard had put up a few machine shelters when they had a rainy day and during the winter but those buildings had only a roof and usually a North wall of wood or tin. I remember the buildings were constructed with pole supports cut from trees along the creek in our pasture.
The old saying goes, “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” It is important to know your history, not just the big names and key dates, but also the little details that can help us better understand a historic figure or the era in which they lived.
The old saying goes, “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” It is important to know your history, not just the big names and key dates, but also the little details that can help us better understand a historic figure or the era in which they lived.
During the Great Depression that started with the Market Crash in October 1929, it was the responsibility of each person in a family to share the workload especially farm families surviving the dirty thirties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.