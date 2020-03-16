When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door openings. Chunks of wood were used for table, chairs and a stove. When a family member would occasionally check to see what I was doing, they had to use the door opening. No one was allowed to walk through or over my walls.
It was in these pretend houses that this writer first practiced her culinary skills by making and baking ‘gourmet’ mud pies. Each was decorated with tree leaves, dandelion blooms or sticks. The hot sun soon would bake them solid and I thought they looked good enough to eat! I would not guarantee that there might have been some tasting.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
