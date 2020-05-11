Jane Gingles

Earlier I wrote of being six months old when the Stock Market crashed in October 1929.  Since I was raised during that Great Depression, I plan on writing the next two weekly columns about those earlier years and how our family worked together for survival.

Currently I believe everyone would agree that Americans in general are ‘wasteful’ using throw away containers when many products once were sold in returnable bottles, ‘lazy’ as exhibited by machines doing what once was done by physical labor, and needing ‘immediate gratification’ such as get it today and pay later. Both parents see a need to work to cover the expenses they feel are necessary for raising a family.

