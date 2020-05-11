Earlier I wrote of being six months old when the Stock Market crashed in October 1929. Since I was raised during that Great Depression, I plan on writing the next two weekly columns about those earlier years and how our family worked together for survival.
Currently I believe everyone would agree that Americans in general are ‘wasteful’ using throw away containers when many products once were sold in returnable bottles, ‘lazy’ as exhibited by machines doing what once was done by physical labor, and needing ‘immediate gratification’ such as get it today and pay later. Both parents see a need to work to cover the expenses they feel are necessary for raising a family.
No Stardusters. No That’s Entertainment! No Spring sports or activities. Little to no recognition of other honors like the academic letters presentation ceremony. There is so much that hasn’t taken place this Spring.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
