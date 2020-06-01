It has been a long winter, made to seem longer by fearing coronavirus spreading throughout our country and into our home state of Kansas. We have learned ‘stay in shelter’, ‘social distancing’, and need to ‘wear masks.’
The extra cold Spring has not added to our joy but as we near the blessing of warm June days, it is “Time.” Time to make up for days when we could not work outside cleaning up the multitude of leaves that wintered in our yards and repairing winter’s damage getting flower gardens looking normal. I look at the trees in my parking area and wonder if the extra freezing nights could have lessened the amount of falling seed pods. My children called them ‘flying helicopters.’ That was not what I called them but fewer has been a true blessing.
