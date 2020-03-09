The Great Depression began with the Stock Market Crash in October 1929, six months after this writer entered the family. Sister Gladys wrote that as a baby, she did much of my care because she loved doing it. If I cried at night, she was the one who held me in a rocking chair and in later years she could still imagine having a little head on her shoulder. Mom was soon back being a busy farm wife raising a large garden, canning and preserving and cooking huge meals when the threshing crews would be present harvesting in Dad’s fields.
Gladys remembered a large 25th anniversary party held for Mom and Dad in August 1930 and how she was kept busy pushing her little sister around all day in a ‘funny-looking’ baby carriage so the toddler would not be in the way of the festivities. Because everyone living in this farm community were of the same age as our parents, this little girl was doted on by everyone and pretty much spoiled. Gladys admitted she was stingy when other cousins wanted a turn to hold Emajane and she would not let them because this was ‘her’ baby sister.
