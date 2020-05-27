Jane Gingles

Mom’s garden was full of good vegetables and had a row of large rhubarb plants along one side.  She spent many hours hoeing and pulling weeds as this garden was part of basic survival for the family during the Depression years.  Little help was available to her as both Leonard and Gladys had work responsibilities.

She was very protective of the fruit trees in the orchard North of the chicken house.  After I was old enough to climb trees, I tasted all those fruits:  apples, peaches, cherries, and apricots and those famous mulberries.  Mom did own one of the best large pressure canners available and canned hundreds of jars of vegetables, fruits, and even meat at butchering time.

