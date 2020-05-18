Alex Gaines

The old saying goes, “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” It is important to know your history, not just the big names and key dates, but also the little details that can help us better understand a historic figure or the era in which they lived.

It could be a surprising fact that makes you rethink conventional wisdom. Maybe it’s a wild anecdote that seems too crazy to be true. Whatever the case, it’s the little, surprising bits of history that perhaps are the most fun bits of history. The type that’s so wacky and out there it could never be repeated even if someone wanted to.

Tags