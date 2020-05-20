Alex Gaines

If you’re looking for a meal with history and a great story, look no further than Chef Boyardee. The story begins with great ingredients — many Chef pasta dishes contain no artificial flavor, colors or preservatives. And while you’re no doubt familiar with the satisfying taste of Chef Boyardee, you may not know some of the rich stories behind the company.  

The Chef is one of the most familiar figures in the supermarket aisles, however, unlike his friendly but fictional competitors like Betty Crocker, Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, you may be surprised to know that the smiling, moustached character in the towering chef’s hat wasn’t some corporate marketing scheme.

