Alex Gaines

This Saturday, June 6, 2020 marks the 76th anniversary of the largest amphibious assault in the history of modern warfare. D-Day was a historic World War II invasion that not only turned the tide of the war for the Allies, but helped bring down one of history’s most notorious dictators. The events of June 6, 1944 encompassed much more than a key military victory.

While most of us know our textbook history version of the legacy of D-Day inasmuch as it was the largest-ever amphibious military invasion, there’s much more to know. The Allied forces faced rough stormy weather and fierce German gunfire as they stormed the beaches of Normandy. Despite tough odds and high casualties, Allied forces ultimately won the battle and helped turn the tide of World War II toward victory against Hitler’s forces.

Tags