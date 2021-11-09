I was somewhere in line with 484 other people who were being herded through the airport’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) check-in at Newark, N.J., when my checked luggage took flight to Denver and then Tulsa, where our adventure had begun. 

My wife and I were returning from a bucket list trip to Portugal and Spain with my father-in-law and his wife, having spent the prior week aboard a boat on the Douro River from which we took in all the tourist ventures possible.   