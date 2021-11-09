This week has the day in which we remember Veterans who have fought in both the Great War (now known as World War I) and World War II and all the conflicts that were not declared wars in between.

The Great War started in July 1914 and ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 with 2,738 men dying on that last day.  It is estimated that a total of 8.5 million combatant deaths plus 13 million civilian deaths were the direct result of that war which included 2.5 million who died from the Spanish flu pandemic.  A formal peace agreement was only reached when the Treaty of Versailles was finally signed on June 28, 1919.  What a sad, sad loss of lives.