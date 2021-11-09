Paid time-off for farmers is one of the intriguing ideas that caught the attention of our group during the recent Kansas Farm Bureau Casten Fellows international travel experience to the Baltics. One of the young farmers we met shared that the Replacement Farmers program provides subsidized, qualified workers to help during illness or time away on vacation.

This first-generation farmer said she uses the Replacement Farmers for education and expertise because of the knowledge and experience required of the fill-in workers.