Macy Hynek

The 4-H Pledge: “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living. For my club, my community, my country, and my world.” These words have been said by numerous 4-H youth all across the country. The pledge is said at every 4-H meeting to symbolize unity and to bring a sense of belonging. 

“I pledge my hands to larger service.” These seven words are a promise to give as much as we can to our world. We can step back from our own needs and give to others. One way our 4-H youth live out this promise is through community service. Throughout the 4-H year, our youth and 4-H clubs dedicate time to give back to their club, their community, their county, and their world. 