What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-blue sky with only a scattering of white wispy clouds floating as you drive on your way to nowhere imprints a masterpiece on your mind adding to your “Windmill Memories.”
Watch as the clouds are forming shapes that whet your imagination. See the shape of an octopus; no, it is now an eagle but soon the wings become an angel keeping you safe as you continue your winter drive.
Enjoy the surroundings; do not hurry along. When have you watched a few cows standing in the pasture looking at you and wondering why you are nearby their space? Perched on a wire is a lonely hawk who suddenly swoops down and you slow so you can see him enjoy his successful midday lunch. Next time little mouse, you must run faster and hide deeper in the heavy dried grass on the roadside.
Enjoy the colorful deep green of the roadside evergreen trees tipped with remaining crystal flakes of the recent snow. Do you wonder what creatures might be hiding in the debris and snow that still is mounded by the roots of that row of windbreak trees? Think of those who had the foresight and the strength and muscles to plant those trees not only for the protection from the wind in winter and heat in summer but also for Sunday drivers to enjoy as well.
Watch for that windmill that still performs its duty. The Kansas wind has the blades whirring rapidly while the pump is keeping a supply of fresh water for the nearby animals. The farmer must have a plan and work at assuring that the water in the stock tank does not freeze solid during a deep cold Kansas night.
As we have traveled along, words have been few so we could search with our eyes and absorb the beauty of the Kansas farms and countryside.
See that pond that is almost hidden when we travel this road hurrying to meet our daily schedules. Over that little hill, notice the remains of an old stone building. It can only be imagined what use it may have provided.
Look at that old barn that once was new and red. Now it is showing the years it has served to house cattle, horses, and other farm animals with most certainly a supply of bats and birds and cats! Its color is gone and there are loose boards and even a door swinging on one hinge. Can you imagine the children who have enjoyed climbing in that hay loft?
Are children now even allowed time for such adventures or to develop their imagination? Are ‘lessons for this’ and ‘practice for that’ more important than learning to be a child immersed in the nature and beauty that surrounds them?
Time goes quickly and the years are soon only a “Windmill Memory,” What must we do to slow down the pace by which we live today? This writer believes it is time for a ‘Winter Sunday Drive’ with no destination planned other than to enjoy the beauty of our Kansas farms.
