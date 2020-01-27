Of all the crazy, nasty weather Kansas is known for, what we hate most are its ice storms. Though normally fairly rare, this kind of weather has been on the rise as we see more warmer-than-usual winters where temperatures hover around freezing instead of far below freezing.
In the last couple of weeks, Clay Center and the surrounding areas were bombarded with several ice storms, one right after the other, and another a couple of days later. The weather has made traveling miserable -- as the ice is difficult to prevent -- no matter what you put on the roadway, and even harder to peel off the roadway. It is slow, monotonous work that's often unappreciated.
But in spite of these challenges, we were impressed that the City Street Department, county road crews, and the state highway workers were able to make the roads passable in fairly short order, allowing us to return to work and get on with the business of the day.
That's really important to a daily newspaper -- because though we can delay delivery a little bit and a little longer with an upcoming weekend; we are still putting out a product our readers want in their hands every day -- and with as little delay as possible.
Our carriers only had to take their time delivering the paper a couple of times -- and they did so because of icy sidewalks and driveways -- not because the roads weren't passable.
We commend the city streets workers, county road crews and the other public servants for their long hours and hard work to make this possible.
We may not always say it, but we appreciate it every single time.
--Ryan D. Wilson
