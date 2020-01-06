Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
Each generation has a defining moment in history -- a moment when they recalled something happening that changed their world view forever. For my grandparents' generation, it was when astronauts landed on the moon or when JFK was assassinated. For my parents generation, it was when the Berlin Wall came down or when the Challenger Space shuttle exploded. For my generation, it was the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11,. 2001.
At the time I was in training at the Defense Information School (DINFOS)l in Fort Meade, M.D., learning how to shoot video, as an Army photographer was expected to know how to shoot video as well as know how to shoot still photos. Sept. 11 started out as any other day for training -- but instead of breaking out the cameras, our instructors turned on the television at about 8:15 so we could watch the live feed from New York of a plane that had just struck one of the twin towers.
You have to understand that when you're in this kind of training -- which is actually just an extension of basic training, the Army shuts you off from the rest of the world. You aren't allowed to watch TV, see movies and even contact with family is limited. When I first saw the World Trade Center on fire, I asked what movie this was from because I thought it was a movie that had come out that I hadn't even heard about and the instructors were using it as a lesson on videography because sometimes they did that.
I was told it wasn't a movie, and I realized we were watching CNN. But still, I couldn't believe that it was real. Why would anyone want to intentionally crash a plane into the World Trade Center?
The whole room gasped when the second plane hit the other tower, and our instructor turned off the TV and said "We are at war." We were then informed that training had been suspended for the day and that we were to report back to the barracks so that we could be assigned to a roving patrol to protect the National Security Agency, which the barracks were located within walking distance of.
Mind you, that was ridiculous. As soldiers in training, we didn't even have real guns. We were actually expected to defend the NSA with training aids made of plastic and wood that weren't even as advanced as a toy -- at least a cap gun sounded like a real one firing. I asked the sergeant in charge what we were supposed to do if we came across someone who wasn't supposed to be there -- beat them over the head with these things?
The sergeant told me we were supposed to act like we were going to shoot them, and we would escort them to proper authorities. In other words, we were just supposed to act tough. But I've never been good at bluffing.
A few weeks before, when an MP picked me up for taking photos too close to the NSA, I had to sweat out rather uncomfortable conversation with a couple of DOD civilians -- whom I assumed worked for the NSA, though they didn't exactly present me with any credentials. I swore to them I didn't see the signs forbidding photography, that someone when you're shooting, you develop tunnel vision and don't see thing like that and I was just practicing with my personal camera because I didn't have anything else to do while in training.
But they seemed convinced I was kind of master spy because they had gone through my wallet and found a bunch of different ID's including a handful of old press passes, student IDS from two universities, driver's licenses from three different states and my military ID. Finally, I told them, "If I was really a spy, don't you think I'd come up with a better disguise than a dumb kid from Kansas?" But now that I think about it, that would have been the perfect disguise and I did get with a lot by just playing stupid. The only reason they let me go, is they finally got in touch with one of my instructors, whom I'm fairly certain told them "Yep, that idiot's one of us."
Anyway, after a couple of days of not finding anyone trying to burn down the NSA, we resumed training and life at Fort Meade more or less went back to normal -- though we were never the same again.
We went from soldiers goofing off to ones who started taking it seriously. When I first arrived at Fort Meade, DINFOS students started the day with a 4 a.m. formation dressed in costumes (for awhile I was Zorro), and pranks and hazing were fairly common, even encouraged by the cadre. It was a lot like being part of fraternity. I suppose inevitably, when you spend six to eight months cut off of from the world on six hours of sleep each night, you find ways to entertain yourself that most people would think is crazy.
But that all stopped after 9/11. We stopped messing around it and focused on being the best that we could be. The terrorist attacks were a terrible thing, but one good thing that came out of it is that we have better soldiers, better journalists because of it.
